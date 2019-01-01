QQQ
iShares Microcap ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Microcap ETF (IWC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Microcap ETF (ARCA: IWC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Microcap ETF's (IWC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Microcap ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Microcap ETF (IWC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Microcap ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Microcap ETF (IWC)?

A

The stock price for iShares Microcap ETF (ARCA: IWC) is $121.85 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Microcap ETF (IWC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Microcap ETF (ARCA:IWC) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Microcap ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Microcap ETF (IWC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Microcap ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Microcap ETF (IWC) operate in?

A

iShares Microcap ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.