Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) nearly 11% pre-market drop on Monday and subsequent 9% dip at market open, in the aftermath of disappointing topline results from its evoke/evoke+ Alzheimer’s trials, is more than a pipeline setback. It’s a stress test for healthcare ETFs that have quietly become GLP-1 momentum vehicles. With two years of outperformance powered by Novo’s Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly‘s (NYSE:LLY) Mounjaro and Zepbound, many ETFs now live and die by the swings of just two companies: Novo and Eli Lilly.

Where ETF Exposure Is Heaviest

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) sits squarely at the center of Monday's shock. The fund's top weights — Eli Lilly at 18.72% and Novo Nordisk at 13.23% — mean that more than one-third of the ETF is tied directly to the GLP-1 duopoly. OZEM has benefited enormously from the sector's runaway rally, but Novo's sudden decline shows the flip side: thematic funds concentrated in just a few dominant players can amplify volatility when one of them hits a speed bump. Still, given Lilly's broader revenue engines, OZEM may remain more resilient than its high concentration suggests.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) is sensitive to Elli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, making the fund an accidental bet on the GLP-1 duopoly. GLP-1 names have been key return drivers in this ETF, and Monday’s selloff underlines how inextricably linked the ETF’s fate is to both Novo and Lilly.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSE:IHE) : Lilly accounts for meaningful weight (27%) in the ETF, making the fund heavily concentrated in one stock. When Lilly stumbles, the impact ripples quickly. Not necessarily a bet on Novo, but this ETF highlights the problem of concentration risk.

Even broad sector funds, such as Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) , which are market-cap weighted, are not immune. Lilly’s rocketing to a trillion-dollar market cap has given the stock oversized influence.

Why Lilly-Dominant ETFs May Be Safer Than They Look

Yet here’s the kicker: ETFs heavy on Eli Lilly could end up in a position of strength.

Thanks to the extraordinary success of Mounjaro and Zepbound, which have generated $25 billion in the first nine months of 2025, Lilly became the first healthcare company in history to reach a $1 trillion valuation. But unlike Novo, Lilly is not a one-pillar company.

Its broader portfolio is firing on all cylinders:

Verzenio (oncology) and Taltz (immunology) continue robust growth.

(oncology) and (immunology) continue robust growth. Newer launches — Omvoh, Ebglyss, Jaypirca, Kisunla — meaningfully adding to revenues.

— meaningfully adding to revenues. A spate of M&A activity focusing on ophthalmology, oncology, gene therapy, and cardiovascular disease is diversifying the future pipeline.

Also, late-stage pipeline candidates like orforglipron -ahead of oral GLP-1 and the tri-agonist retatrutide would indicate that Lilly is extending their lead in next-generation obesity treatments.

For OZEM, PPH, IHE, and XLV — among other ETFs — this multi-engine growth story means Lilly-heavy exposure remains relatively secure, even if the GLP-1 trade experiences short-term hiccups.

Meanwhile, Novo has to grapple with a more complex storyline:

Narrowed GLP-1 growth expectations.

Trial failures outside of its core obesity franchise.

Trump’s push to lower “fat-loss drug” prices.

push to lower “fat-loss drug” prices. an FDA rejection of its multi-dose Wegovy device

Intensifying competition from Lilly, Viking Therapeutics, and Pfizer’s $10 billion Metsera acquisition.

Even as it works on oral Wegovy and next-generation combinations like CagriSema and amycretin, Novo’s expectations for revenue growth have moderated.

The Takeaway For ETF Holders

The GLP-1 boom has reshaped healthcare ETFs, supercharging returns but also amplifying risk. The stumble by Novo Nordisk does not in any way derail the obesity blockbuster trend, but it is a sharp reminder that concentration cuts both ways. For investors in pharma and healthcare ETFs, understanding who carries more Novo risk versus Lilly resilience may matter now more than ever.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock