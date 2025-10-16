Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Hims & Hers Health Shares Move Lower After Trump Calls Out 'Fat-Loss Drugs'

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are moving lower in Thursday’s after-hours session after President Donald Trump indicated that weight-loss drugs are going to come down in price.

• LLY stock is showing weakness. Get the complete picture here.

What To Know: In a press conference from the White House on Thursday, Trump told reporters that popular “fat-loss drugs,” like Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, will be “much lower” in price.

The announcement sent shares of GLP-1 makers lower in after-hours trading. GLP-1s are a class of medications that help manage Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in Eli Lilly's diabetes and weight-loss drugs marketed under Mounjaro and Zepbound. Semagultide is the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) are also moving lower in after-hours trading. Hims & Hers sells cheaper versions of popular weight-loss drugs, known as compounded drugs. Regulators allow compounded versions of drugs to enter the market when there is a shortage. Hims & Hers generated over $225 million in revenue in 2024 from its GLP-1 offering.

Price Actions: At publication time, Eli Lilly shares were down 4.62% at $781.50, Novo Nordisk shares were down 3.74% at $53.99 and Hims & Hers shares were down 2.28% at $57.80 in after-hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: shisu_ka via via Shutterstock