This Energy ETF Has A 7.5% Dividend Yield

It's well-known interest rates are rising, but they're still below their long-term historical averages. Investors seeking to invest for income can consider the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSE:AMLP).

At the current price, the dividend yield is about 7.5%.

This fund invests in energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLPs). MLPs build, own, and operate energy infrastructure assets. These include things like pipelines, storage facilities and processing plants.

These types of organizations tend to pay out their profits as dividends instead of reinvesting them back into the company. This makes MLPs an attractive option for investors seeking income.

