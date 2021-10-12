Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 12, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology 151.62 0.50 0.33 5.0K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities 64.04 0.15 0.23 2.3K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care 126.18 0.23 0.18 2.1K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Industrial 100.27 0.13 0.12 2.5K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples 70.06 0.03 0.04 1.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector 56.02 -0.34 -0.61 216.5K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial 38.58 -0.05 -0.13 305.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

