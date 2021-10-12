Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 12, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology
|151.62
|0.50
|0.33
|5.0K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities
|64.04
|0.15
|0.23
|2.3K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care
|126.18
|0.23
|0.18
|2.1K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Industrial
|100.27
|0.13
|0.12
|2.5K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples
|70.06
|0.03
|0.04
|1.2K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector
|56.02
|-0.34
|-0.61
|216.5K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial
|38.58
|-0.05
|-0.13
|305.7K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
