QQQ
-1.46
359.85
-0.41%
BTC/USD
-992.91
56478.44
-1.73%
DIA
-0.02
345.00
-0.01%
SPY
-0.56
435.25
-0.13%
TLT
+ 1.23
140.29
+ 0.87%
GLD
+ 0.86
163.07
+ 0.52%

Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 12, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
October 12, 2021 10:43 am
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology 151.62 0.50 0.33 5.0K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities 64.04 0.15 0.23 2.3K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care 126.18 0.23 0.18 2.1K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Industrial 100.27 0.13 0.12 2.5K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples 70.06 0.03 0.04 1.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector 56.02 -0.34 -0.61 216.5K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial 38.58 -0.05 -0.13 305.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

