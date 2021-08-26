Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 26, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|38.85
|0.17
|0.43
|345.1K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|68.78
|0.07
|0.10
|3.3K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|135.41
|0.10
|0.07
|5.9K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|71.89
|0.03
|0.04
|3.1K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|48.46
|-0.31
|-0.64
|53.9K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|157.17
|-0.31
|-0.20
|7.7K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|85.31
|-0.11
|-0.13
|1.0K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|104.59
|-0.07
|-0.07
|6.4K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
