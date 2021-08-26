 Skip to main content

Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 26, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 10:03am   Comments
 Gainers

 

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 38.85 0.17 0.43 345.1K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 68.78 0.07 0.10 3.3K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.41 0.10 0.07 5.9K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 71.89 0.03 0.04 3.1K

Losers

 

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 48.46 -0.31 -0.64 53.9K
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 157.17 -0.31 -0.20 7.7K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.31 -0.11 -0.13 1.0K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 104.59 -0.07 -0.07 6.4K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

 

