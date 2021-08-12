Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 12, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|132.09
|0.27
|0.20
|2.7K
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|46.36
|0.09
|0.19
|2.0K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|38.87
|0.07
|0.18
|187.6K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|105.69
|0.16
|0.15
|2.9K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|86.58
|0.07
|0.08
|1.3K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|152.90
|-0.37
|-0.25
|4.8K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|68.08
|-0.05
|-0.08
|6.5K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|71.93
|-0.02
|-0.03
|502
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
