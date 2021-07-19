Cathie Wood Sells $3M In Amazon A Day Ahead Of Jeff Bezos' Flight To Space

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed 839 shares, estimated to be worth about $2.9 million, in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), a day ahead of its founder Jeff Bezos’ scheduled flight to space.

Amazon shares closed 0.67% lower at $3,549.59 on Monday.

The New York-based investment deployed Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) to sell Amazon shares on Monday.

ARKX held 5,962 shares, worth $21.3 million, in the e-commerce giant ahead of Monday’s trade.

The popular investment firm also holds 12,402 shares, worth $44.32 million, in Amazon via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF). No other Ark ETF holds shares of Amazon.

Bezos will on Tuesday blast his way into space on the first crewed flight of New Shepard. Blue Origin’s flight to space follows Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE), which successfully flew founder Sir Richard Branson to space on July 11.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Monday included JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and buys included Magna International (NYSE: MGA).

