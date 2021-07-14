Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 14, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|153.23
|1.29
|0.84
|34.5K
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|52.52
|0.15
|0.28
|250.4K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|82.69
|0.20
|0.24
|2.2K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|64.46
|0.14
|0.21
|3.2K
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|45.79
|0.08
|0.17
|822
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|102.76
|0.13
|0.12
|2.8K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|70.10
|0.08
|0.11
|1.3K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|128.97
|0.13
|0.10
|1.7K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|36.6
|-0.07
|-0.2
|266.1K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
For more information on sector movers, click here.
Posted-In: BZI-ETFMoversSector ETFs Pre-Market Outlook Movers ETFs