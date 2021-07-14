Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 14, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 153.23 1.29 0.84 34.5K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 52.52 0.15 0.28 250.4K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 82.69 0.20 0.24 2.2K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 64.46 0.14 0.21 3.2K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 45.79 0.08 0.17 822 (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 102.76 0.13 0.12 2.8K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 70.10 0.08 0.11 1.3K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 128.97 0.13 0.10 1.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 36.6 -0.07 -0.2 266.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

