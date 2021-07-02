Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 2, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 148.92 1.01 0.68 12.0K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 55.00 0.19 0.34 82.5K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 82.97 0.21 0.25 2.3K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 127.39 0.32 0.25 721 (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 44.62 0.11 0.24 626 (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 63.99 0.07 0.10 51.9K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 69.81 0.05 0.07 7.2K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 103.16 0.03 0.02 13.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 36.93 -0.05 -0.14 558.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

