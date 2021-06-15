Cathie Wood Offloads $9.3M In Snapchat, Buys $32M In Etsy

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed 145,727 shares, worth about $9.26 million, in Snapchat parent Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) on the day shares of the social media company fell.

Snap shares closed 0.81% lower at $63.57 on Monday.

Wood’s firm sold the shares in Snap via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF).

ARKF still holds about 1.75 million shares, worth $111.98 million, in the social media company that ranks twelfth among a total of 44 stocks in the fintech innovation ETF.

Ark also holds 921,260 shares, worth $58.56 million, in Snap via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

The New York-based investment firm bought 183,172 shares, worth about $32.12 million, in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), an e-commerce platform for handmade goods and vintage items.

Shares of the company closed 2.70% higher at $170.30 on Monday.

The investment firm first bought the shares in Etsy earlier this month, a day after the company revealed plans to buy Gen Z-focused reseller Depop for $1.63 billion as it looks to expand into the fast-growing clothing resale category.

ARKW, which bought the shares of the company, holds 340,551 shares, worth about $57.99 million in Etsy. No other ETF currently holds shares of the company.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Monday include Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) and buys include Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY).