 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cathie Wood Loads Up $7.65M In Tesla, Also Adds Google, Trims Netflix

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 06, 2021 11:21pm   Comments
Share:
Cathie Wood Loads Up $7.65M In Tesla, Also Adds Google, Trims Netflix

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up 12,763 shares, estimated to be worth about $7.65 million, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) after over a two-week pause, during which time, shares of the electric vehicle company have advanced about 6.3%.

Tesla shares closed 4.58% higher at $599.05 on Friday. Ark last bought Tesla shares on May 20.

The New York-based investment deployed three of its traded funds to buy Tesla shares, namely: the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

All three ETFs - ARKK, ARKQ and ARKW- count Tesla as its largest holdings and together hold about 4.83 million shares, worth about $2.77 billion of the electric vehicle company. ARKK holds most of the shares, worth about $1.97 billion.

Ark Funds in March updated its price target on Tesla shares to $3,000 per share, to be reached by 2025.

See Also: Cathie Wood Buys Another $39M Tesla Shares On Dip, Also Adds Bitcoin Plays Square, Coinbase

Ark Invest on Friday also bought 2,895 shares, estimated to be worth about $6.93 million, in Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) via its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF). 

Alphabet Class A shares closed 1.96% higher at $2,393.57 and Class C shares closed 1.96% higher at $2,451.7 on Friday.  ARKF made a debut in Alphabet last week as it added the shares of the company to a portfolio of 43 other stocks. 

Ark Invest also holds Alphabet via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) and ARKQ. 

The investment firm also sold 11,102 shares, worth about $12.4 million, in video streaming company Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) via ARKW on Friday.

ARKW holds a total of 123,160 shares, worth about $60.28 million, in Netflix. Ark Invest also holds Netflix shares via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX). 

Netflix shares closed 1.08% higher at $494.74 on Friday.

See Also: Cathie Wood Buys $26M Disney Shares And Sells $13M In Netflix: What You Need To Know

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Friday included Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI) and buys included Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + GOOGL)

Elon Musk Keeps The Meme-Game On But Dogecoin, Bodily-Fluid-Themed Crypto Mute, As Blockchain Platforms Strike Gains
5 Things You Might Not Know About Bernard Arnault, The World's Richest Person (For Now)
This Crypto Startup Aims To Become 'The Greenest Blockchain' To Fight Rising Environmental Concerns
'Fast Money' Picks For June 7
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin, AMC and Gamestop On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Google Market Cap Surpasses Amazon's For The First Time
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARK Invest Cathie Wood electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsSector ETFs Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga