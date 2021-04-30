Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 30, 2021

No gainer in today's Pre-market session.

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 49.88 -0.79 -1.56 143.9K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 78.15 -0.98 -1.24 1.7K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 140.04 -1.59 -1.13 34.8K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 101.90 -0.71 -0.70 20.5K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 36.34 -0.24 -0.66 188.5K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 83.48 -0.45 -0.54 1.5K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 121.37 -0.32 -0.27 2.2K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 69.40 -0.12 -0.18 22.4K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 66.12 -0.08 -0.13 1.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

