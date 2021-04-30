Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 30, 2021
No gainer in today's Pre-market session.
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|49.88
|-0.79
|-1.56
|143.9K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|78.15
|-0.98
|-1.24
|1.7K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|140.04
|-1.59
|-1.13
|34.8K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|101.90
|-0.71
|-0.70
|20.5K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|36.34
|-0.24
|-0.66
|188.5K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|83.48
|-0.45
|-0.54
|1.5K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|121.37
|-0.32
|-0.27
|2.2K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|69.40
|-0.12
|-0.18
|22.4K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|66.12
|-0.08
|-0.13
|1.2K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
