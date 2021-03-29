 Skip to main content

Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 29, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021
Gainers

 

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40 0.09 0.22 1.6K

Losers

 

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 33.95 -0.42 -1.23 316.5K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 79.20 -0.49 -0.62 6.5K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 165.11 -0.95 -0.58 15.3K
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 50.21 -0.22 -0.44 53.0K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 68.29 -0.29 -0.43 8.4K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 116.56 -0.46 -0.40 23.6K
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 132.14 -0.53 -0.40 22.0K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 97.95 -0.37 -0.38 20.5K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 63.28 -0.19 -0.30 3.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

 

