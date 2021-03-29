Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 29, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|40
|0.09
|0.22
|1.6K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|33.95
|-0.42
|-1.23
|316.5K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|79.20
|-0.49
|-0.62
|6.5K
|(NYSE:XLY)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|165.11
|-0.95
|-0.58
|15.3K
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|50.21
|-0.22
|-0.44
|53.0K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|68.29
|-0.29
|-0.43
|8.4K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|116.56
|-0.46
|-0.40
|23.6K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|132.14
|-0.53
|-0.40
|22.0K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|97.95
|-0.37
|-0.38
|20.5K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|63.28
|-0.19
|-0.30
|3.5K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
