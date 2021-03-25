Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 25, 2021

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data following sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over-

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data following sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

Below are some instances of sector-moving activity happening today in the Pre-Market session:

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 114.4 0.04 0.03 3.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 48.25 -0.78 -1.60 170.7K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 75.74 -0.91 -1.19 5.7K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 161.54 -1.72 -1.06 2.4K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 128.95 -0.51 -0.40 21.1K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 33.15 -0.13 -0.40 83.1K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 94.78 -0.35 -0.37 12.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 66.64 -0.10 -0.15 3.9K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 62.57 -0.02 -0.04 7.4K

To read more about sector movers, click here.