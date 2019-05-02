'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Health Care Picks

Dan Suzuki shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Fast Money" his bullish point of view on Health Care SPDR (NYSE: XLV). He said the sector has good fundamentals and it is one of the few sectors in the S&P 500 that had very good sales revision trends, positive sales growth and positive earnings growth in this quarter. Suzuki believes that the health care sector is cheap on every valuation metric.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) on the weakness.

Dan Nathan doesn't see Health Care SPDR as a defensive stock because it had three 10-percent drops in the last year. He is also concerned about political risk and he is not a buyer of the stock.