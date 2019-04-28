On CNBC's "Options Action", Carter Worth shared with the viewers his technical analysis of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSE: XLP).

He noticed on its chart a double top pattern and he thinks that the stock is not going to break out above the recent highs. He expects to see a pullback from its current price level because of its poor relative performance to the S&P 500 during the recent rally.

To make a bearish bet, Mike Khouw suggested a purchase of the June 56 put for 75 cents. The trade breaks even for $55.25 or 3.04 percent lower from the closing price on Friday.