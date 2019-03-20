Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2019 7:29am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about high put options activity in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH) as puts outnumbered calls 3 to 1 on Tuesday.

One trade caught Khouw's attention during the trading session. There was a purchase of 1,130 contracts of the March 22, weekly 107 strike puts for $0.94. The trade breaks even at $106.06 or 1.02 percent below the closing price on Tuesday. The trader is betting that the stock is going to trade lower by the end of the week, explained Khouw.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionSector ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs

