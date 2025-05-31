This past week, truncated by the Memorial Day, Wall Street saw a rollercoaster of action, as markets responded to geopolitical tensions, earnings from corporations, and economic data. In spite of the volatility, some ETFs were able to perform better, presenting investors with pockets of opportunity.

5 ETFs That Did Well This Week

Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares URAA: up 7.15%

Uranium prices have been glowing, and URAA captured that momentum with its 2x leverage on uranium-related stocks. As the world leans back into nuclear energy for cleaner alternatives, backed by President Donald Trump’s nuclear energy push, this ETF has surged on optimism around demand and geopolitical supply concerns.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3X Shares KORU: up 10%

KORU led the charge with its 3x exposure to South Korean stocks, supported by a tech bounce and investor optimism in the region’s chipmaking capabilities. AI and semiconductor export sentiment remained positive and provided KORU with its weekly boost.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF NLR: up 4%

NLR also surfed the nuclear energy wave, providing more diversified and lower-volatility exposure than URAA. The worldwide nuclear renaissance, particularly in Europe and Asia, has spurred investor demand for uranium-related infrastructure.

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF AIYY: up 9.17%

AIYY profited as it rode the AI boom with a spin—earning returns by employing options strategies on AI-themed equities. As Nvidia’s NVDA quarterly results rekindled AI mania, income-hungry investors took refuge in this ETF as an intelligent wager on smart technology.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF COPJ: up 4.7%

COPJ rode higher copper prices, which were supported by firming global supply and growing demand for green technology and EV infrastructure. Junior copper miners, otherwise more erratic, received a firm bid from investors looking for the metal’s long-term path.

Market Overview

Wall Street served up a week of drama, with markets oscillating between optimism and worry. Tuesday got off to a robust start as declining bond yields underpinned a broad advance, lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq while Tesla TSLA jumped to a three-month high.

But by Wednesday, the momentum was lost as investors became nervous in anticipation of Nvidia’s earnings and the release of Fed minutes, as Treasury yields slowly advanced, spoiling the mood.

On Thursday, Nvidia dazzled the tech industry with solid earnings, pushing its stock to a three-month high and propelling the broader market, aided in part by a court decision that temporarily blocked a number of Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports.

Just when all seemed rosy, Friday rolled in the clouds: Donald Trump blew back into U.S.-China trade tensions by accusing Beijing of violating a tariff truce, which spooked investors and erased much of Nvidia’s rally. Bitcoin, meanwhile, fell below $107,000, adding a pinch of crypto angst to the mix. All in all, the week was a volatile cocktail of earnings elation, bond market jitters, and geopolitical déjà vu.

