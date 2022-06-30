BZ Chart Of The Day: History Says SPY Goes Lower

If history is any guide, and it usually is, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY could continue to trend lower. It may even get all the way down to $310, which is about 17% below current levels.

A bear market is one that falls by more than 20% from its peak. Since 1929, there have been 25 bear markets. The average price decline has been about 35%.

To learn more about trading, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

Photo via Shutterstock.