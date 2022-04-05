If You Invested $1,000 In The SPY When The Kansas Jayhawks Last Won A NCAA Basketball Title, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

The Kansas Jayhawks won their fourth NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship Monday night.

Here’s a look at how investors could have done, investing in the overall stock market, since the last time the Jayhawks won the title.

What Happened: The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 Monday night to win the 2022 NCAA Basketball Championship Game.

This marked the fourth title for Kansas since the tournament began in 1939. The team’s other titles came in 1952, 1988 and 2008.

Kansas was the only No. 1 seed left in the Final Four and was a four-point favorite to win the game. The game aired on TBS, a unit of AT&T Inc T.

Coincidentally, the Jayhawks also defeated the Tar Heels in the 2008 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on their way to winning their last title. The Jayhawks beat North Carolina in the semifinals, 84-66, in 2008.

The Jayhawks went on to win the 2008 championship game against the Memphis Tigers with a score of 75-68 in overtime.

Here’s a look at how the market has performed since Kansas’ last title.

Investing $1,000: Kansas won its 2008 title on April 8 of that year. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY opened for trading at $136.61 on April 9, 2008.

A $1,000 investment in the S&P 500 ETF after the last Kansas basketball title could have purchased 7.32 shares.

The 7.32 shares would be worth $3,302.27 today, based on a price of $451.13 for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF shares at the time of writing.

This represents a potential gain of 230.2%, which is around an average annual gain of 16.4% over the last 14 years.