Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened?

On this day 23 years ago, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 4,000 for the first time.

Where The Market Was

The S&P 500 was trading at 486.91 and the Dow closed the day at 4003.33.

What Else Was Going On In The World?

In 1995, Timothy McVeigh used a car bomb to attack the Oklahoma City Federal Building, killing 168 people and injuring 680 others. The tech world got its first taste of Javascript. The average American paid $550 per month in rent.

Breaking The 4K Barrier

At the time the Dow finally pushed above 4,000, Wall Street had been on such a run that there were plenty of skeptics out there. In fact, the Wall Street Journal printed the headline “Stocks Cross 4000 for the First Time, But the Visit There May Be Brief.” In reality, the Dow only briefly dipped back below 4,000 for two days before surging higher and never looking back. The down crossed above 5,000 by the end of 1995 and was above 6,000 by late 1996.

The Dow ultimately peaked at 11,750 during the height of the Dot Com bubble in early 2000. Since that time, the lowest it has traded was 6,469 during the bottom of the 2008 financial crisis. In the 23 years since hitting 4,000 for the first time, the Dow has delivered an overall gain of 528.3 percent. Even after a rocky start to 2018, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE: DIA) is up another 1.3 percent overall year-to-date.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Warren Buffett Enters The Insurance Business

What Retail Investors' Interest In The Sell-Off Means For Stocks