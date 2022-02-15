QQQ
Artificial Intelligence And Deep Learning Highlighted In This Actively Managed ETF

byJad Malaeb
February 15, 2022 8:15 am
Photo by Hitesh Choudary on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

A world of self-driving cars and intelligent machine servants may not be as far away as you think.

Recently, factors including growth in big data, ballooning computational power, and innovations in graphic processing units (GPU) have contributed to an ongoing leap forward in the artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning (DL) spaces.

Thanks to the myriad of promising potential applications for AI and DL and the pursuit of tremendous competitive advantages, the industry has attracted billions in investments, and investment in the space appears very likely to continue. 

AI has already been successfully applied to problems that were previously believed to be beyond the abilities of computers, such as computer vision and parsing human speech, and has the capacity to automate other tasks that require human-like intelligence in the future like self-driving cars.

As the industry continues to grow, TrueMark Investment is providing investors with a bet on an AI-fueled future through its TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning Fund (NYSE:LRNZ). LRNZ is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to provide targeted exposure to companies that are significantly involved in the application of high levels of AI. This concentrated portfolio will generally hold the publicly listed equities of 20 to 30 companies in the technology sector.

LRNZ’s investment approach targets two specific areas of focus within AI. First, it seeks companies with leading-edge technologies that enable AI platforms to operate. Second, it features companies with innovative algorithms or platforms that it believes can provide a distinct competitive advantage in the marketplace.

 

 

The LRNZ ETF: A Fundamental Approach To Emerging Fields

The rise of retail trading throughout the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shifted the framework through which investors made decisions.

TrueShares portfolio management personnel reportedly take a fundamental approach to their work. With executives Sam Kim and Jordan Waldrep leading the line, the LRNZ ETF seeks to capitalize on the “New Economy” asset class by investing in companies that have a shot at being a future leader in AI, DL, and Machine Learning subsectors.

The Black Hill Capital Partners Investment Philosophy is a relatively straightforward one: identify new technology cycles, invest in two to three potential leaders in each hyper-growth sector, consolidate positions into the winner, use cash reserves to buy dips, and then sell the winner when a new technology cycle emerges.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, the LRNZ ETF has 22 holdings. It has 19 sophisticated AI users, three semiconductor companies, and one software/algorithm provider. The ETF’s top five holdings include Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), and Xilinx Corp. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

LRNZ is an alpha-seeking actively managed portfolio that is designed to navigate the early, hyper-growth stages in this unique technology space.

For more on the fund, click here.

