Graphic: 37 ETF's Account For Half Of The US ETF Market

The following infographic contrasts the returns and expense ratios of top ETFs to the overall population as of July 2017 courtesy of Finstead, an investment research site focused on retail investors.

They analyzed over 2,000 ETFs sold in the US and highlighted key performance characteristics of ETFs with the highest amount of assets under management. It also shows the average performance and expenses for top equity and fixed income ETFs compared to the overall population.

Posted-In: ETFs General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.