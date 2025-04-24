April 24, 2025 9:20 AM 2 min read

Durable Goods Orders Jump 9.2% In March, But One Category Tells The Real Story

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

U.S. durable goods orders jumped sharply in March, marking the biggest gain since July 2024, but the high single-digit headline spike hides a mixed picture that casts doubt on whether factory momentum was firing on all cylinders ahead of Trump's April 2 tariff move.

New orders for manufactured durable goods climbed by 9.2% to $315.7 billion in March, rising for a third consecutive month and far surpassing expectations for a modest 2% gain, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The outcome marked the strongest increase in over eight months and the second-largest monthly gain over the past five years.

Transportation Orders Takes Off, But With A Caveat

Transportation equipment orders soared 27%, or $26.5 billion, to $124.6 billion, making it the single largest driver of the total gain.

Most of that, however, came from one specific category: nondefense aircraft and parts, which skyrocketed by a staggering 139% to $44.6 billion.

Stripping out the volatile transportation category, new durable goods orders were unchanged at $191.1 billion, a clear sign that underlying demand remains tepid.

Outside the transportation sector, capital goods orders stood out with a notable 24.3% increase to $127.2 billion, driven by a 29.4% surge in non-defense capital goods.

Where Is The Weakness?

Several other core manufacturing categories showed either minimal growth or outright contraction.

Computers and electronic products saw new orders slip 1.2% to $25.4 billion. Within that, computers and related products declined 2.9%, the steepest drop among all sub-categories.

Electrical equipment, appliances and components orders dipped 0.5%, while fabricated metal products barely moved, gaining just 0.2%.

Defense aircraft orders fell 9.4% to $5.6 billion, suggesting that recent DOGE-related spending cuts could be weighing on the Defense Department's procurement activity.

Market Reactions

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, following a 1% gain the previous day.

Boeing Co. BA, the biggest beneficiary of the aircraft orders jump, gave up 0.5% in early trading after climbing as much as 6% Wednesday.

Within blue-chip stocks, Salesforce Inc. CRM rose 3.7% while Merck & Co. MRK added 1.9%.

International Business Machines Corp. IBM dropped 6% after weaker-than-expected guidance.

Read now:

Photo: Shutterstock

BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$172.25-0.07%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
60.69
Growth
9.31
Quality
-
Value
26.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$258.873.35%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$394.93-0.25%
IBM Logo
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$228.90-6.75%
MRK Logo
MRKMerck & Co Inc
$79.500.97%
Got Questions? Ask
Which defense contractors might face cutbacks?
How will transportation stocks react to tariffs?
Which aircraft manufacturers benefit from new orders?
Can capital goods companies sustain their growth?
Will electronic products see further declines?
How might defense spending cuts impact the market?
Which blue-chip stocks could outperform in this scenario?
What are the risks for Boeing with order volatility?
Is there an opportunity in non-defense capital goods?
How will weaker guidance affect investor sentiment?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Large CapMacro Economic EventsEcon #sTop StoriesEconomicsDonald TrumpDurable GoodsStories That Mattertariffs
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved