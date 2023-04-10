U.S. markets closed mixed on Monday as investors and traders commenced the week on a cautious note ahead of the release of the consumer price inflation data on Wednesday that will decide the course of the Federal Reserve's next policy decision.

What Happened: The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.03% lower while the S&P 500 ended Monday's session 0.1% higher. The Dow gained 0.3%.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 0.3% lower on Monday. Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the House of Representatives’ select committee on China’s Communist Party, stated on Monday that he was concerned about the EV-maker's dependency on China, reported Reuters.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of the company closed 1.6% lower on Monday. The International Data Corporation reported that the iPhone-maker's first-quarter personal computer shipments fell 40.5% year-over-year.

3. Riot Platforms Inc RIOT: Shares of the company closed 15.5% higher on Monday and gained another 2.46% in extended trading. The stock is reflecting a surge in Bitcoin BTC/USD prices as it breached the $29,800 level on Monday. The token has gained over 6% in last five days.

4. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC: Shares of the company closed 6.94% higher on Monday. More than 3.6 million people attended movies at AMC theaters over the weekend, marking the company’s busiest weekend this year and third busiest weekend since late 2019.

5. Emergent Biosolutions Inc EBS: Shares of the company closed 17.23% higher on Monday. Benchmark has upgraded the stock from ‘Hold' To ‘Buy' with a price target of $22. Earlier, Emergent had announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved NARCAN as an over-the-counter (OTC) emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

