Cathie Wood's 2026 Playbook: BTC Leads Crypto Portfolio, Trimming TSLA To 'Rebalance'

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said ARK is undergoing a portfolio rebalancing beyond the "Mag 7" in order to align with the next wave of innovation.

What Happened: In an exclusive interview with Sampru TV on Sunday, Wood ranked Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as her top crypto allocation, calling it a global monetary system, a technology, and an entirely new asset class.

She placed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) second, citing its role as the institutional platform for smart contracts, followed by Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) as the leading consumer-focused Layer-1 blockchain.

ARK's crypto-linked equity exposure mirrors this view. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is the firm's largest holding, followed by Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) and stablecoin issuer Circle (NYSE:CRCL) .

Wood said ARK's total crypto exposure currently sits around 12%–13%, which she considers appropriate for now.

She identified the next major catalyst as approval from large wealth-management "wirehouses" — including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo and UBS — to formally include spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in client portfolios and model allocations.

While these ETFs already exist, Wood noted that most wirehouses have yet to add them to approved platforms.

She suggested institutions may have waited for the four-year Bitcoin cycle to mature and for the current drawdown to play out before increasing exposure.

Why It Matters: Addressing recent portfolio moves, Wood said trimming Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was simply rebalancing after strong performance, with profits redirected into crypto assets during a period of market dislocation caused by regulatory uncertainty and a sharp selloff.

“We tend to rebalance the portfolio in that way when one stock moves up relative to others that are going through a painful moment,” she said.

Wood also pushed back on the idea that ARK's strategy depends on low interest rates.

She argued the Federal Reserve is overlooking deflationary signals that could drive inflation lower next year, making today's high rates unnecessary.

Citing history, she noted that ARK delivered strong outperformance in 2017 and 2018 even as rates were rising, aiming to dispel the notion that innovation-led investing only works in easy-money environments.

