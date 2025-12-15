Bitcoin Stuck Around $90,000 XRP, Dogecoin Trade Flat While Ethereum Rises 2%

Bitcoin has slipped below $90,000 on Monday morning as investors dial back risk ahead of key macro events this week, including jobs and inflation data.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $49.2 million in net inflows on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $19.4 million in net outflows.

Bitcoin Facing Crucial Resistance

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin swept Sunday's lows, rebounded quickly, closed the CME gap, and is now consolidating at a critical resistance near $90,000.

A clean breakout could trigger a fast move toward $92,000–$94,000 and increase the probability of a push toward $100,000. Failure to reclaim $90,000, however, could open the door to a deeper pullback, making this week pivotal for direction.

Crypto trader Jelle added that Bitcoin trades sideways around the monthly open and has printed a new local lower low, increasing pressure on bulls and making the setup more fragile.

Jelle highlighted that Ethereum has reclaimed its key support zone, a constructive technical development.

The structure looks healthier compared to Bitcoin, with $4,000 remaining the major level to break.

A move above that could send ETH into price discovery.

Cold Blooded Shiller noted Solana is chopping around $130, with major support at $125.

While RSI has reset, the monthly chart still shows bearish divergence.

If $125 breaks, downside could be sharp, with limited support until much lower levels.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that XRP has printed a TD buy signal, but the setup depends entirely on holding $1.90. If that level holds, a move toward $2.50 becomes possible.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $89,839.10 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,159.32 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $132.54 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.99

The meme-coin sector underperformed, sliding 2.5% despite a relatively flat broader crypto market. Martinez added that Dogecoin could find support near $0.10, with a deeper downside support zone around $0.062.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1370 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8186

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock