EXCLUSIVE: Oxbridge-SurancePlus Bring Tokenized Reinsurance To Solana In Blockchain Partnership

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:OXBR) and its subsidiary, SurancePlus, announced Thursday that they have partnered with Alphaledger to bring tokenized reinsurance securities to the Solana blockchain.

Announced at Solana Breakpoint 2025 in Grand Cayman, the collaboration aims to open a historically institutional, uncorrelated asset class to a broader investor base through on-chain real-world assets.

Under the agreement, SurancePlus will list its balanced-yield and high-yield tokenized reinsurance products targeting annual returns of 20% and 42% on Alphaledger's regulated, Solana-native platform.

The fully collateralized instruments will be available to eligible Reg D and Reg S participants, including sovereign wealth funds, institutions, corporates, and qualified accredited investors, with a minimum investment of $5,000, the company said.

SurancePlus stated that its current offerings are on track to generate returns of roughly 25% and 42% without leverage, highlighting the resilience of reinsurance as an alternative asset class.

By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, Oxbridge and SurancePlus aim to move a traditionally restricted market beyond large institutional buyers and into the portfolios of accredited investors seeking diversification away from traditional equities and bonds.

The integration leverages Alphaledger's Solana-regulated infrastructure, Vulcan Forge, positioning reinsurance-linked RWAs within one of blockchain's fastest-growing ecosystems.

Management Commentary

Jay Madhu, chairman and CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus, said, "This collaboration marks an important milestone as we broaden access to a historically uncorrelated, high-yield asset class. With offerings targeting annual returns of 20% and 42%, we look forward to making this unique opportunity available across Alphaledger's platform and the rapidly growing Solana ecosystem."

Nick Ducoff, head of institutional growth at the Solana Foundation, added, "This launch further strengthens the credibility and institutional depth of RWAs in the ecosystem. High-yield, uncorrelated assets such as tokenized reinsurance expand what is possible for institutional participants building on Solana."

Last month, Oxbridge reported its third-quarter 2025 results, with the Balanced Yield token tracking about 25% versus its 20% target and the High Yield token on pace for 42%. Net premiums were $555,000 for the quarter and $1.73 million for the first nine months. Restricted cash increased to $7.18 million, and the net loss narrowed to $187,000, or 2 cents per share.

Price Action: OXBR shares closed 0.72% higher at $1.40 on Wednesday.

