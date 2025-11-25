Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tone Down The Volatility On Quiet Tuesday

Bitcoin is hovering near $87,000 as a wave of new altcoin spot ETFs hits the market this week.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 99,379 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $318.05 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Story, Kaspa, and Ethena.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin Bounced Off $80,000, But No Reason To Be Bullish, Analyst Says
- Tom Lee Sticks To $7,000 Ethereum Price Target, But Only After A Dip To $2,500
- Are Bitcoin Sellers Getting Exhausted? The Data Says ‘Yes, But…’
- Top US Bitcoin Miner Plunges Amid BTC Correction— Momentum Score Hits Bottom Decile
- Milliman Powers Defiance’s New BitMine Income ETF, Targeting Big Premiums From Crypto Turbulence
- XRP Spikes To $2.20 On ETF Interest: Is This Rally Real?
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez warned that Bitcoin may be forming a bearish flag, a pattern that, if validated, targets a potential drop toward $79,000.
Crypto trader Jelle offered a more constructive view, noting Bitcoin has started a mini uptrend characterized by higher highs and higher lows. Still, he cautions that the chart is loaded with overhead resistance and bulls must reclaim key levels to flip momentum.
Ted Pillows observed thick sell walls stacked above $90,000, while strong buy support remains positioned in the $80,000–$83,000 zone.
With equities turning green and resistance thinning out, he believes a move toward the $90,000 region is increasingly plausible, though still dependent on follow-through strength.
Image: Shutterstock
