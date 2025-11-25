Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tone Down The Volatility On Quiet Tuesday

Bitcoin is hovering near $87,000 as a wave of new altcoin spot ETFs hits the market this week.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $86,763.19 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,911.06 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $136.50 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.18 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1506 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8317

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 99,379 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $318.05 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Story, Kaspa, and Ethena.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez warned that Bitcoin may be forming a bearish flag, a pattern that, if validated, targets a potential drop toward $79,000.

Crypto trader Jelle offered a more constructive view, noting Bitcoin has started a mini uptrend characterized by higher highs and higher lows. Still, he cautions that the chart is loaded with overhead resistance and bulls must reclaim key levels to flip momentum.

Ted Pillows observed thick sell walls stacked above $90,000, while strong buy support remains positioned in the $80,000–$83,000 zone.

With equities turning green and resistance thinning out, he believes a move toward the $90,000 region is increasingly plausible, though still dependent on follow-through strength.

Image: Shutterstock