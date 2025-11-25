Tom Lee Sticks To $7,000 Ethereum Price Target, But Only After A Dip To $2,500

Tom Lee is sticking to his $7,000 to $9,000 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) target, despite predicting a crash towards $2,500 before the reversal.

Lee Repeats His Supercycle Call

Lee said in an appearance on the Coinbureau podcast that Ethereum may dip toward $2,500 but framed the move as minor compared to what he described as a potential "super cycle" setup.

He added that a fourth-quarter recovery move of that magnitude would be in line with prior periods of aggressive repricing.

His view arrives during a period when Ethereum has struggled to reclaim trend strength, even as large funds begin showing signs of renewed accumulation.

ETH Holds Support But Stays Inside a Downtrend

Price Prediction For ETH As of November 25th (Source: TradingView)

Ethereum is attempting to stabilize after last week's drop toward the $2,850 zone, a level that has acted as a major pivot since early summer.

Buyers stepped in cleanly at this support, but the broader structure remains bearish.

Price continues to sit below the descending trendline drawn from the $4,800 peak.

Every bounce since September has been rejected along this line.

The Supertrend stays red near $3,434, showing that bearish momentum is still active.

Parabolic SAR dots sit above the price, further reinforcing the downside bias.

Short-Term Structure Compresses Into a Breakout Range

ETH Short-Term Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Lower timeframes show a symmetrical triangle forming as ETH compresses between rising intraday support near $2,860 and falling resistance near $2,925.

The setup points toward a decisive breakout as price approaches the apex.

The RSI sits near 47, reflecting neutral momentum and confirming the lack of directional conviction.

A push above $2,930 opens room toward $3,017, where session VWAP levels cluster.

A breakdown below $2,860 exposes $2,760 as the next key area.

Coinglass data shows $57.69 million in net outflows on November 25, extending a multi-week run of selling activity.

More ETH is leaving the market than entering it, keeping upside attempts weak.

ETF Flows Show First Signs of Relief

Ethereum ETFs finally registered a meaningful inflow, with $96.6 million entering the category on Monday.

BlackRock‘s (NASDAQ:ETHA) contributed $92.6 million of that total, offsetting nearly two weeks of persistent red prints across the sector.

The rebound in ETF demand comes as liquidity metrics across risk assets improve, though ETH remains tied to its dominant technical downtrend until buyers reclaim overhead levels.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock