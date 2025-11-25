XRP
November 25, 2025 1:33 PM 1 min read

XRP Spikes To $2.20 On ETF Interest: Is This Rally Real?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 4% on Tuesday, buoyed by the interest in the newly-launched spot ETFs.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.20$132.9 billion-1%
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$87,149.16$1.74 trillion-6.9%
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,928.65$353.4 billion-7.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that XRP is forming a right-angled ascending broadening wedge, a pattern known for preceding violent upside breaks.

But the entire bullish structure depends on one level: $2. Hold above it, and the breakout scenario stays intact. Lose it, and the pattern collapses.

CrediBULL Crypto added context, reminding traders how XRP spent years trapped near $0.50 while sentiment hit rock bottom, with many claiming it would never reclaim $1.

Despite the doubt, XRP later erupted 5x in months, reinforcing that major moves often follow long stretches of disbelief.

Statistics: According to CoinBureau, XRP surged in ETF inflows on day one, trailing only Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Grayscale and Franklin Templeton's spot products alone pulled in a combined $130 million, with $67.4 million and $62.6 million, respectively.

Community News: Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, said blockchain innovation is powering new, fast-growing industries, and tokens like XRP act as crucial incentive layers that keep decentralized networks functioning.

He emphasized that Franklin Templeton sees XRP as a core component of a diversified digital-asset portfolio. Their XRPZ fund delivers regulated custody, liquidity, and daily transparency, removing the friction of managing XRP directly.

