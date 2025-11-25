Bitcoin May Become Irrelevant In The Next Bear Market, Viral Essay Argues

The latest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) correction is raising a deeper question: are traders and institutions finally moving on from the crypto king?

According to a widely circulated analysis from Pillage Capital, the answer is yes — and the reason isn't temporary market weakness, but structural irrelevance.

What Happened: Pillage Capital argues that Bitcoin has already fulfilled its original mission.

It was never designed to become humanity's end-state currency, it was a decentralized battering ram built to shatter the U.S. government's resistance to digital bearer assets after early experiments like E-gold were shut down.

By eliminating centralized choke points, Bitcoin survived long enough to force regulators to accept tokenized assets as legitimate.

Once crypto grew into a multi-trillion-dollar political force, governments and institutions responded.

They upgraded financial infrastructure: tokenized stocks, gold, treasuries, and dollars are now legal, regulated, and scaling globally.

With multiple compliant digital-asset rails now available, Bitcoin's monopoly as the only censorship-resistant value network disappeared.

Stablecoins ultimately exposed the truth: what matters isn’t decentralization for its own sake — it’s the underlying asset, the issuer, and the utility.

Blockchains are interchangeable pipes.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge 1% Higher On Tuesday

Why It Matters: As the rails modernized, Bitcoin's value proposition weakened.

It underperformed the Nasdaq over a full cycle, while users faced clunky UX, irreversible mistakes, rising fees, custodial dependencies, hacks, and stagnant developer activity.

The network ossified as the rest of the industry moved on.

Most users, Pillage Capital argues, simply prefer systems with safety nets, platforms where errors can be reversed and losses can be recovered.

Tether’s ability to freeze, remediate, or reverse transactions has become a feature, not a flaw, for the masses.

Bitcoin may have won the regulatory war but now finds itself without a mission.

With tokenized real-world assets exploding in scale, and even Tether holding more gold than Bitcoin, capital is shifting toward assets with real yield, real backing, and real utility.

The next era of crypto will be built on regulated tokenized real assets, not on "Magic Internet Money."

The battering ram did its job, and the world moved on.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock