Coinbase Boosts Stake In Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX, Values Company At Nearly $2.5 Billion

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) announced on Tuesday a fresh investment in Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX, setting the company's post-money valuation at $2.45 billion.

Coinbase’s Trust In ‘Financially sound’ CoinDCX

Coinbase said that the latest move builds upon its earlier investments in the company through Coinbase Ventures, its venture capital arm.

It described Mumbai-based CoinDCX as a “high-growth, financially sound” business that is expanding its footprint across the Middle East

“This investment underscores the potential we see in these regions,” Coinbase added. Notably, Coinbase didn’t reveal the actual amount invested in the company.

See Also: Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Energy Thesis Cited By Cynthia Lummis To Back Strategic Reserve, While Pierre Farragu Hails It As BTC’s Most ‘Compelling’ Argument

CoinDCX Valued At Nearly $2.5 Billion

CoinDCX co-founder Sumit Gupta said that Coinbase values the company at $2.45 billion post-money, up from $2.15 billion in the previous fundraising in April 2022.

CoinDCX claims to have over 20 million users and supports more than 500 cryptocurrencies. Earlier this year, it was exploited for nearly $44 million after one of its internal operational accounts was compromised.

Price Action: Coinbase shares rose 0.52% in after-hours trading after closing 4.33% lower at $341.55 during Tuesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

As of this writing, COIN ranked high on Growth, an indicator of a stock's combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple periods. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to compare it to other cryptocurrency-linked stocks on Wall Street.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Iryna Budanova on Shutterstock.com