Cryptocurrency,Bitcoin,Coin,Over,Tablet,Screen,Showing,Trade,Analysis,Chart.
October 14, 2025 3:06 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Rebounds To $113,000, Dogecoin Recovers To 20 Cents But Ethereum, XRP Slide Over 2%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is back $113,000 after U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer signaled president Trump may still meet China’s president Xi later this month.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$113,089.21
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$4,125.27
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$202.77
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.51
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.2040
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.00001071

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 210,252 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $716.20 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX), Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (CRYPTO: FET) and Aethir (CRYPTO: ATH).

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Kevin warns that Bitcoin must reclaim its monthly candle by month-end to avoid a deteriorating technical picture.

He points to multiple monthly reversal candles and weekly bearish divergences, signaling growing market weakness, and urges BTC to demonstrate strength within the next two weeks.

Crypto trader Jelle observes that Bitcoin is forming a higher low following the recent crash, indicating that recovery may already be underway.

He notes that a move above $117,000 would confirm bullish momentum and restore confidence in the uptrend.

Bitcoinsensus highlights a massive bullish megaphone pattern on Bitcoin's chart. A weekly close above the upper resistance could potentially trigger a surge to over $150,000.

Image: Shutterstock

