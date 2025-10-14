BlackRock's CEO Says Crypto Will Grow 'Rapidly' — Here's How

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reported strong third-quarter results on Tuesday, with CEO Larry Fink saying the cryptocurrency market will grow "rapidly" as the firm builds proprietary tokenization technology to move traditional assets on-chain.

Strong Quarter With Record ETF Inflows

BlackRock reported diluted EPS of $8.43, or $11.55 on an adjusted basis, with assets under management climbing to $13.5 trillion, up 17% year-over-year.

Net inflows reached $205 billion, supported by record demand for iShares ETFs, private market products, and digital asset exposure.

Revenue increased 25% to $6.5 billion, while GAAP earnings declined 23% due to acquisition-related costs.

The company cited broad-based growth across ETF, active management, and alternatives platforms, along with rising technology service income from its Aladdin platform and the integration of Preqin and Global Infrastructure Partners.

Fink Highlights Digital Asset Expansion

In his remarks, CEO Larry Fink emphasized the company's growing focus on blockchain and tokenization.

“I do believe we have some exciting announcements in the coming years on how we could play a larger role on this whole idea of the tokenization and digitization of our assets,” Fink said.

He called for faster U.S. regulatory clarity to support innovation in digital assets and outlined BlackRock's plan to build in-house systems for tokenizing traditional securities.

That would bring traditional financial assets — such as equities, bonds, and alternatives — directly onto blockchain networks.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency, liquidity, and efficiency while reducing settlement costs.

"We are investing ahead of client needs," Fink said, describing tokenization as an operational priority rather than a distant concept.

For the $13.4 trillion manager, internal development could position BlackRock at the center of global asset migration to blockchain-based systems.

Strategic Impact on Wall Street

Fink's comments mark a broader endorsement of blockchain technology as part of mainstream finance.

His statement that the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and cryptocurrency market will expand rapidly signals a shift from cautious optimism to active institutional engagement.

The move to develop tokenization infrastructure could reshape how capital markets operate.

Industry analysts expect the technology to shorten settlement cycles, cut operational costs, and increase accessibility to previously restricted investment classes.

BlackRock already manages more than $5 trillion in ETFs and $1 trillion in cash management products.

Integrating tokenized assets into that scale could position the company as a bridge between traditional finance and digital markets.

Why It Matters

BlackRock's push into tokenization is not just about digital assets, it is about rewriting the architecture of global finance.

If the world's largest asset manager succeeds in putting equities, bonds, and alternatives on-chain, the definition of liquidity, settlement, and market access changes overnight.

For Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), this means validation at the highest level of institutional finance, where blockchain stops being a speculative tool and becomes market infrastructure.

What is unfolding is less about ETFs and more about who controls the rails of the next financial system.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock