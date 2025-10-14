'Asia's MicroStrategy' Metaplanet Down 70% Since June, Company Value Falls Below $3.4B Bitcoin Reserves

Metaplanet Inc. (OTCQX:MTPLF) shares fell to $3.45 on Tuesday, extending a months-long slide that has erased 70% of the company's value and pushed its market capitalization below the worth of its Bitcoin reserves.

Market Discounts Metaplanet's Bitcoin Holdings

The Tokyo-based company, once hailed as Japan's equivalent to Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR), is now confronting a sharp reversal in its fortunes.

After pivoting from hospitality to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investment in April 2024, Metaplanet's stock initially soared as traders embraced its crypto-treasury strategy.

That optimism has since evaporated. The company's market value and debt combined now total less than the value of its Bitcoin holdings, with its market-to-net-asset-value ratio (mNAV) briefly falling to 0.99 on Tuesday.

This indicates that investors are valuing the firm below its own Bitcoin reserves which is a rare scenario for listed crypto-treasury firms.

Technical Breakdown Deepens Losses

Metaplanet Inc. Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

On the charts, Metaplanet Inc. continues to extend its decline within a well-defined descending channel, with price now testing the lower boundary near $3.40.

The stock remains capped under the 20-day EMA at $4.01, reinforcing the dominance of sellers.

Momentum indicators confirm the weakness, with RSI hovering near 34, reflecting persistent bearish pressure but nearing oversold territory.

A sustained break below $3.30 could expose the next downside zone near $2.80, while recovery attempts will face immediate resistance at $4.00 and stronger hurdles at $5.00.

The broader trend remains negative unless price reclaims the mid-channel and key moving averages.

Analysts See Bubble Deflation in Crypto Treasury Stocks

Mark Chadwick, a Japan equity analyst writing on Smartkarma, said Metaplanet's collapse reflects "a popping of a bubble" in crypto-treasury stocks — companies that gained attention for holding digital assets on their balance sheets as proxies for direct Bitcoin exposure.

"While the euphoria has cooled, some Bitcoin believers might see this as a good moment to buy the stock cheap," Chadwick said.

Company Continues Expanding Bitcoin Holdings

Despite the selloff, Metaplanet continues to accumulate Bitcoin.

Company filings show holdings of more than 30,000 BTC, valued around $3.4 billion.

In September, shareholders approved an international equity sale that raised about $1.4 billion to fund additional Bitcoin purchases.

Why It Matters

Metaplanet's collapse is more than just a single stock story.

It shows how markets are starting to discount even hard Bitcoin holdings when confidence in the corporate wrapper breaks down.

Japan's "Bitcoin treasury" was once seen as a clean equity proxy for BTC exposure, but the crash below its reserve value flips that logic on its head.

For institutional investors, the message is clear: Bitcoin itself may be trusted, but listed companies using it as a balance-sheet strategy are no longer guaranteed a premium.

This disconnect could redefine how Wall Street and Tokyo price future corporate crypto treasuries compared with direct Bitcoin holdings.

Image: Shutterstock