Strategy, MetaPlanet, BitMine Get Company: Here's Who's Building A Binance BNB Treasury

Following recent moves by Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), MetaPlanet (OTCQX:MTPLF), and BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE:BMNR) to expand their digital asset holdings, China Renaissance Holdings (OTCPK: CSCHF) is now preparing to establish its own crypto treasury.

What Happened: The Beijing-based investment bank plans to raise $600 million to create a U.S.-listed crypto treasury focused on accumulating BNB (CRYPTO: BNB).

China Renaissance will invest alongside YZi Labs, the family office of former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, with both parties expected to contribute $200 million each.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that the bank has already committed $100 million of its own capital toward BNB accumulation.

The move mirrors the strategy pioneered by Strategy Inc., whose Bitcoin-centric treasury model has inspired a growing wave of publicly listed companies to hold digital assets.

Last week alone, Strategy added 220 BTC, bringing its total to 640,250 BTC, while BitMine purchased 202,037 ETH, expanding its holdings to over 3 million ETH.

Why It Matters: According to Laurent Benayoun, CEO of Acheron Trading, corporate crypto treasuries have collectively accumulated over 1.3 million BTC and 5.5 million ETH in 2025.

In an email to Benzinga, Benayoun said many of these companies have seen their share values drop as much as 90%, and industry consolidation has begun, including Strive's all-stock acquisition of Semler Scientific.

Benayoun says the crypto treasury sector is nearing a critical turning point.

He notes that the premium once associated with companies holding token treasuries is fading, even as inflation, debt, and macroeconomic uncertainty typically drive capital toward hard assets.

This, he argues, may indicate that the market is mispricing or misunderstanding the true risks and potential of these treasury strategies.

