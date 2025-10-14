How Trump's Tariff Threat Sparked One Of The Biggest Crypto Liquidations In 2025

Bitcoin whipsawed from a bottom of $103,000 to $115,000 in 72 hours as Trump's tariff tweets triggered $19 billion in liquidations—yet again proving that peak retail panic is the market's loudest "buy" signal.

What Happened: In an X post on Oct. 14, data provider Santiment data showed Bitcoin trading around $107,000 amid fears of renewed tariffs.

After Trump confirmed 100% tariffs on China, BTC dropped further to roughly $103,000, sparking widespread retail panic and over $19 billion in liquidations on Friday alone.

Social data revealed that a growing portion of crypto conversations centered on Trump's trade stance, with the red line for social dominance peaking as U.S.-China tariff fears dominated discourse.

When Trump later suggested the tariffs might be lifted, Bitcoin rebounded above $115,000, demonstrating a pattern of fear-driven selloffs followed by rapid recoveries, a recurring trend in 2025.

Also Read: Bitcoin Slides Below $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Over 3% On Early Tuesday

Why It Matters: Santiment noted that panic-driven periods have historically preceded notable Bitcoin rallies:

April 5 saw a 26.5% increase over the next 19 days following fears of global tariffs.

June 21 produced an 11.8% gain over seven days amid Iran/Israel/US tensions.

August 23 led to an 11.3% rise over 48 days when retail worried about the Fed.

October 10, the highest negativity level of the year, saw Bitcoin climb 5.5% in just three days after fears over Trump's China tariffs.

Extreme FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) among retail traders has consistently served as a contrarian buy signal, often marking market bottoms.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that social sentiment around Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level in years following Friday's crash.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock