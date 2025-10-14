How Trump's Tariff Threat Sparked One Of The Biggest Crypto Liquidations In 2025

Bitcoin whipsawed from a bottom of $103,000 to $115,000 in 72 hours as Trump's tariff tweets triggered $19 billion in liquidations—yet again proving that peak retail panic is the market's loudest "buy" signal.
What Happened: In an X post on Oct. 14, data provider Santiment data showed Bitcoin trading around $107,000 amid fears of renewed tariffs.
After Trump confirmed 100% tariffs on China, BTC dropped further to roughly $103,000, sparking widespread retail panic and over $19 billion in liquidations on Friday alone.
Social data revealed that a growing portion of crypto conversations centered on Trump's trade stance, with the red line for social dominance peaking as U.S.-China tariff fears dominated discourse.
When Trump later suggested the tariffs might be lifted, Bitcoin rebounded above $115,000, demonstrating a pattern of fear-driven selloffs followed by rapid recoveries, a recurring trend in 2025.
Why It Matters: Santiment noted that panic-driven periods have historically preceded notable Bitcoin rallies:
- April 5 saw a 26.5% increase over the next 19 days following fears of global tariffs.
- June 21 produced an 11.8% gain over seven days amid Iran/Israel/US tensions.
- August 23 led to an 11.3% rise over 48 days when retail worried about the Fed.
- October 10, the highest negativity level of the year, saw Bitcoin climb 5.5% in just three days after fears over Trump's China tariffs.
Extreme FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) among retail traders has consistently served as a contrarian buy signal, often marking market bottoms.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that social sentiment around Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level in years following Friday's crash.
