Millionaire Trader Lost $15M But Says BTC, ETH, SOL Remain Bullish In Q4

Pseudonymous millionaire crypto trader Unipcs remains bullish on digital assets despite widespread pessimism following the “brutal” Oct. 10 selloff.

What Happened: Unipcs noted in a message on his private Telegram channel that the recent market wipeout, estimated to have caused $40 billion in liquidations, was the largest in crypto history, surpassing both the COVID crash and the FTX collapse combined.

While many traders expect weeks of sideways action or a revisit of the lows due to drained liquidity, Unipcs sayss the opposite scenario could unfold, a slow grind higher toward new all-time highs and potentially parabolic rallies in Q4.

The trader's strategy is to dollar-cost average (DCA) into high-conviction plays now instead of waiting for further downside. He advises avoiding leverage and adopting a "spot and chill" approach, arguing that "max pain" for most traders this quarter would actually be an up-only market.

Why It Matters: Unipcs outlined several factors supporting his Q4 bullish thesis:

The massive open interest flush has likely reset leverage across the market.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) have already shown strong rebounds.

Q4 seasonality and a supportive macro backdrop favor risk assets.

Trump appears motivated to bolster market sentiment and could easily pivot to fuel a rally.

Notably, the millionaire trader reported a $15 million hit ahead of the biggest liquidation event led by his wiped-out positions in Bonk and Fartcoin.

