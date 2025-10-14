Antalya,,Turkey,-,December,4,,2024:,Bitcoin,And,Cryptocurrency,Investment
October 14, 2025 2:13 PM 1 min read

Millionaire Trader Lost $15M But Says BTC, ETH, SOL Remain Bullish In Q4

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Pseudonymous millionaire crypto trader Unipcs remains bullish on digital assets despite widespread pessimism following the “brutal” Oct. 10 selloff.

What Happened: Unipcs noted in a message on his private Telegram channel that the recent market wipeout, estimated to have caused $40 billion in liquidations, was the largest in crypto history, surpassing both the COVID crash and the FTX collapse combined.

While many traders expect weeks of sideways action or a revisit of the lows due to drained liquidity, Unipcs sayss the opposite scenario could unfold, a slow grind higher toward new all-time highs and potentially parabolic rallies in Q4.

The trader's strategy is to dollar-cost average (DCA) into high-conviction plays now instead of waiting for further downside. He advises avoiding leverage and adopting a "spot and chill" approach, arguing that "max pain" for most traders this quarter would actually be an up-only market.

Also Read: How Trump’s Tariff Threat Sparked One Of The Biggest Crypto Liquidations In 2025

Why It Matters: Unipcs outlined several factors supporting his Q4 bullish thesis:

  • The massive open interest flush has likely reset leverage across the market.
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) have already shown strong rebounds.
  • U.S. equities remain green despite recent political tensions.
  • Q4 seasonality and a supportive macro backdrop favor risk assets.
  • Trump appears motivated to bolster market sentiment and could easily pivot to fuel a rally.

Notably, the millionaire trader reported a $15 million hit ahead of the biggest liquidation event led by his wiped-out positions in Bonk and Fartcoin.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$113377.79-1.64%
Overview
BNB/USD Logo
$BNBBNB
Not Available-%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4132.86-2.63%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$203.80-2.43%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved