Strategy, Adds 220 BTC, BitMine Buys Over 200,000 ETH Amid Crypto Liquidation Cascade

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and BitMine Immersion Technologies (NASDAQ:BMNR) have expanded their crypto holdings of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) during what has been described as the largest liquidation event in digital asset history.

What Happened: BitMine added 202,037 ETH, boosting its total Ethereum holdings to over 3 million ETH, equivalent to roughly 2.5% of total supply.

This makes BitMine the world's largest Ethereum treasury and the second-largest overall crypto treasury after Strategy.

The company's total digital assets now stand at $13.4 billion, consisting of 3,032,188 ETH, worth about $12.6 billion, 192 BTC, a $135 million "moonshot" investment in Eightco Holdings, and $104 million in cash.

Meanwhile, Strategy disclosed the purchase of 220 BTC for $27.2 million at an average price of $123,561 per BTC, achieving a 25.9% BTC yield year-to-date in 2025.

As of Oct. 12, Strategy holds 640,250 BTC, acquired for approximately $47.4 billion at an average cost of $74,000 per BTC.

Also Read: Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin’s Recovery Is A ‘Dead Cat Bounce’ While Gold Makes Another All-Time High

Why It Matters: The coordinated corporate accumulation comes immediately after a $19.16 billion crypto liquidation, triggered by a U.S. tariff hike on China, marking the largest wipeout ever recorded.

The previous records stood at $9.94 billion in April 2021 and $9 billion in May 2021.

Morgan Stanley last week instructed its financial advisors to broaden access to crypto investments for all clients, allowing digital asset exposure across any account type, including retirement portfolios.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: