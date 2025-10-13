Millionaire Trader Gets Liquidated For $15 Million On DOGE, SHIB Rival Bonk And Fartcoin In 'Most Brutal Liquidation Ever'

Pseudonymous millionaire crypto trader Unipcs has taken a $15 million hit in what he called the most "brutal" liquidation in crypto history.

What Happened: Unipcs reported roughly $15 million wiped out just before liquidation as his positions in Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK), Fartcoin (CRYPTO: FARTCOIN) got wiped out.

His spot holdings remained largely intact, Unipcs said, explaining that while Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell roughly 13%, altcoins and meme coins plummeted 70%–99% within minutes.

The crash was largely confined to centralized exchanges, pointing to liquidity or market-maker issues rather than a systemic market collapse.

Exchange systems failed, stop-losses didn't trigger, and margin additions were impossible, creating a cascade of unprecedented speed and severity.

Unipcs concluded that he will revamp his frameworks, reducing leverage, strengthening risk protocols, and safeguarding positions from exchange-side failures.

Despite the massive loss, he remains bullish on the market, confident in a potential Q4 rally, and emphasized that losses can be recovered, with the cycle still offering enormous profit potential.

