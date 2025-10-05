Anthony Pompliano Says Stocks Are Not 'Productive Enough' If They Get Beaten By Bitcoin And Gold: BTC Is The 'Hurdle Rate'

Entrepreneur and investor Anthony Pompliano stirred a debate Sunday by comparing the performance of the S&P 500 stock index to that of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bitcoin Is The Hurdle Rate, Says Pompliano

In an X post, Pompliano stated that despite the S&P 500 surging over 100% since January 2020, the index has actually fallen 88% when evaluated against Bitcoin, citing data from the Opening Bell Daily newsletter.

“Bitcoin is the hurdle rate. If you can't beat it, you have to buy it,” Pompliano said, suggesting that the apex cryptocurrency has crossed the benchmark required to be considered a viable investment.

Bitcoin Outperformed S&P 500, Gold Over A 5-Year Period

An analysis of the period in question showed that Bitcoin outperformed other high-profile investments, soaring 1,621%, while the S&P 500 gained 108% and gold rose 158%.

This year, however, it has lagged gold, but managed to outgained the broad-based index.

Cryptocurrency Price (Recorded on Jan. 1, 2020) Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. ET) Gains +/- YTD Gains +/- Bitcoin $7,200.17 $123,977.78 +1621.87% +32.84% S&P 500 3,225.52 6,715.79 +108.20% +14.18% Gold $1519.50/Ounce $3,921.12/Ounce +158.05% +49.40%

The Counter Arguments

However, X user Michael from Montana objected to the analysis, arguing that Bitcoin’s total market capitalization was approximately $2.5 trillion, less than 5% of the S&P 500.

“Stocks are not productive enough if they are being outperformed by stores of value like Bitcoin and gold,” Pompliano said in response.

Bitcoin Hits $125,000

Pompliano, a vocal Bitcoin advocate, has previously called the asset "humanity's best bet" for protecting people against central bank and government overreach. He also predicted that Bitcoin would go down as the “most important technological invention” of this era

Pompliano's optimism comes amid Bitcoin’s historic run. The apex cryptocurrency soared above $125,000 for the first time on Sunday, a marked rebound from turbulent September

Photo: Yalcin Sonat/Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.