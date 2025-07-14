Bitcoin Is Humanity's 'Best Bet' Against Currency Debasement, Says Anthony Pompliano: 'We Owe So Much To Satoshi Nakamoto'

Entrepreneur and investor Anthony Pompliano hailed Bitcoin BTC/USD as the ultimate solution to the global issue of currency debasement and the “most important technology invention” of the current era on Sunday.

What Happened: In an X post, Pompliano emphasized the potential of Bitcoin to counteract the economic damage caused by currency debasement.

“Gold served that purpose for thousands of years, but it is impractical for people to access, store, and use a physical product in today’s digital age,” he argued.

Pompliano identified Bitcoin as “humanity’s best bet” for protecting people against central bank and government overreach, a theme that BTC maximalists routinely espouse.

“It may still be controversial today, but I truly believe Bitcoin will go down as the most important technology invention of our lifetime,” he predicted.

Pompliano also remembered Satoshi Nakamoto, stating that “we owe so much” to Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator.

See Also: Tim Draper: Bitcoin’s (BTC) Road To $250,000 Will Be Led By Women

Why It Matters: Pompliano’s comments come at a time when Bitcoin is making historic strides. The apex cryptocurrency soared above $123,000, extending a record-breaking rally that defied gravity.

Pompliano, one of the most ardent Bitcoin advocates, projected earlier this month that the leading cryptocurrency would soar to a “gazillion,” driven by massive money printing in a heated economy.

Last week, he deemed Bitcoin as the “new hurdle rate,” suggesting that it has crossed the benchmark required to be considered a viable investment.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $122,367.95, up 3.66% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: PV productions on Shutterstock