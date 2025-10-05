Bitcoin Soars To Unprecedented Heights, Breaking $125,000 Barrier

Crypto giant Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has set a new all-time high, surpassing the previous record set in August. The popular cryptocurrency reached a staggering $125,750 in early trading hours on Sunday.

Following a volatile September, Bitcoin has experienced a significant upswing in October, with its value soaring by over 9% this month, according to data from BeInCrypto Markets.

The cryptocurrency’s latest milestone comes after it successfully turned the $120,000 level into a support base, setting the stage for a new all-time high. Recent analysis from BeInCrypto had predicted such a move for the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin’s record-breaking performance is a testament to its growing acceptance and adoption worldwide. The cryptocurrency’s ability to rebound from a turbulent September and achieve a new all-time high in October demonstrates its resilience and potential as a viable investment option.

Speaking with Bloomberg Joshua Lim, co-head of markets at crypto prime brokerage firm FalconX said, "With many assets including equities, gold and even collectibles like Pokemon cards hitting all time highs, it's no surprise Bitcoin is benefiting from the dollar debasement narrative."

On Friday, Bitcoin experienced a rally of approximately 1.6%, trading at over $122,000. This rally is concurrent with the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which is causing widespread economic uncertainty.

Spot gold advanced 0.5% in early Friday trading to $3,876.55 per ounce, lifting its weekly gain to over 2%. Gold futures have rallied more than 46% so far this year, reflecting sustained momentum in the precious metals market.

The successful conversion of the $120,000 level into a support base is a significant development. It not only paves the way for further increases in Bitcoin’s value but also reinforces investor confidence in the cryptocurrency’s long-term prospects.

As Bitcoin continues to break new ground, it will be interesting to see how the market responds and whether this upward trend will continue in the coming months.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $123,000.16, up by 0.85 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Image: Shutterstock/Sodel Vladyslav