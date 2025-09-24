Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche AVAX/USD following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company.

So Far So Good For AVAX Long Whale

The individual, operating under the pseudonym Ogle on X, opened a 10x leveraged long bet on AVAX, worth $2.2 million, according to Lookonchain.

Additional data from Hypurrscan showed that the position was opened at an entry price of $33.8835. As of this writing, the price has risen to $34.146, netting Ogle an unrealized profit of $17,445.

Bold Bet On AVAX-Based Treasury Firm

The daring bet follows AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.‘s AGRI move to rebrand as AVAX One, establishing the first publicly traded company centered on AVAX accumulation. The firm plans to raise approximately $550 million through this new venture, dedicated to maximizing ownership of the $14 billion-valued token.

The advisory board will be led by Anthony Scaramucci, a vocal cryptocurrency advocate and founder of SkyBridge Capital.

Price Action: AVAX surged to an 8-month high of $35.91 following the announcement, while the AGRI stock has popped nearly 75%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company’s shares slipped 2.85% in after-hours trading after closing 26.53% lower at $4.210 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

The stock exhibited a low growth score — a measure of the stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple periods. How does it compare with Strategy Inc. MSTR and other cryptocurrency treasury-linked stocks? Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to find out.

Benzinga Note: Leverage trading allows cryptocurrency traders to open larger positions using borrowed capital. While it can potentially amplify profits, it also significantly increases the risk of substantial losses due to the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies.

