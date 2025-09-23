Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Platform Gears Up To Introduce Debit Card, Retail App: Report

World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture backed by the Trump family, is preparing to launch a debit card and a retail application, according to a report published on Monday.

WLFI’s New Debit Card

The platform’s co-founder, Zak Folkman, announced the upcoming offerings during a fireside chat at the Korea Blockchain Week 2025 Impact conference in Seoul, reported The Block.

The soon-to-be-launched debit card will allow users to connect their World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) stablecoin and World Liberty Financial app directly to their Apple Pay. The exact launch date is yet to be announced.

The retail app, which Folkman likened to a “Venmo meets Robinhood” blend, will combine traditional Web2-style peer-to-peer payment features with trading elements similar to Robinhood. This is anticipated to complement the upcoming debit card.

No Blockchain Launch Plans

On the other hand, Folkman affirmed that World Liberty Financial will “never” launch its own chain, maintaining its commitment to neutrality in terms of chains, technology and distribution platforms.

World Liberty Financial has emerged as one of the key businesses for the Trumps, with the trading debut of its WLFI token fetching them billions in paper fortune.

The coin, however, cratered after a brief initial surge, and is down 34% from its opening price and 55% from its all-time high. Roughly $6.33 billion worth of investors' wealth has been wiped out since the coin peaked at $0.46.

Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial extended its support to the Winklevoss Twins-led Digital Freedom Fund PAC, aiming to advance President Donald Trump's cryptocurrency agenda. The company expressed its pride in backing the PAC, which wants to make the U.S. the "world's cryptocurrency capital."

