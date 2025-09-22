AgriForce (AGRI) Stock Surges Amid Plans For $550M Avalanche-Focused Company

Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd AGRI are trading sharply higher on Monday following the company’s announcement to rebrand as AVAX One, the first publicly-traded, Avalanche AVAX/USD focused company on the Nasdaq.

What To Know: AgriForce plans to raise approximately $550 million through this new venture, which is dedicated to maximizing ownership of AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche network.

The company stated that the goal of its capital raising strategy is to acquire more than $700 million worth of AVAX tokens. The capital raise is led by Hivemind Capital, with participation from over 50 institutional and crypto-native investors.

The advisory board will be led by Anthony Scaramucci, Founder of SkyBridge Capital.

Technical Momentum: AGRI has exhibited strong price momentum Monday with a daily change of 150.62%, indicating significant bullish activity. The current price of $6.04 is above the 50-day moving average of $3.73, suggesting a potential upward trend. Immediate resistance can be observed near the intraday high of $8.99, while support may be found around the low of $5.94.

Volume & Intraday: The trading volume of 94,823,861 significantly exceeds the average volume of 520,343, indicating heightened investor interest and activity. The intraday range, with a low of $5.94 and a high of $8.99, reflects substantial volatility, which may attract further trading opportunities as the session progresses.

