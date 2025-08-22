Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Struggle, But Traders Say It's 'Just Another Healthy Retest'

Cryptocurrency markets are slightly down on Friday morning ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s speech at Jackson Hole.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $112,611 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,305 Solana SOL/USD $181.72 XRP XRP/USD $2.85 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2153 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001234

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 81,748 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $240.55 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $194 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $287 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include OKB OKB/USD , Morpho MORPHO/USD and Monero XMR/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Cryptos Batman highlighted that while many are calling a cycle top, a broader look at the 4-hour chart shows this is simply a healthy Bitcoin retest.

Altcoin Sherpa views Bitcoin as shaky in the short term but expects a bounce soon, marking $110,000–$112,000 as key support zones.

ShardiB2 observed Bitcoin attempting to reverse from support.

CW noted that Bitcoin remains in a bullish zone but cautioned that the full bull market has yet to begin. IncomeSharks added that Bitcoin is still range-bound, and a support break followed by a quick reversal would not be surprising.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock