Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Struggle, But Traders Say It's 'Just Another Healthy Retest'

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization dips 1.4% to $3.81 trillion.
- Traders suggest the pullback could be a normal retest for Bitcoin, though some caution the full bull market may not have started yet
Cryptocurrency markets are slightly down on Friday morning ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s speech at Jackson Hole.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$112,611
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,305
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$181.72
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.85
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2153
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001234
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 81,748 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $240.55 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $194 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $287 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include OKB OKB/USD, Morpho MORPHO/USD and Monero XMR/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Ethereum Consolidates Below $4,300: Is $5,000 Or $4,000 Next?
- Bitcoin Will ‘Come Back Alive Again’ In September, Says Anthony Pompliano: ‘$113,000 Is Pretty Oversold’
- Ethereum’s Strength Against Bitcoin Is Real But Beware A September Pullback, Analyst Warns
- Trump’s Pardon Frees Arthur Hayes To Pursue Stem Cell Enterprises And Bitcoin Treasuries
- Gemini’s Winklevoss Twins Donate $21 Million In Bitcoin To Trump-Leaning PAC To Support US Crypto Leadership
Trader Notes: Cryptos Batman highlighted that while many are calling a cycle top, a broader look at the 4-hour chart shows this is simply a healthy Bitcoin retest.
Altcoin Sherpa views Bitcoin as shaky in the short term but expects a bounce soon, marking $110,000–$112,000 as key support zones.
ShardiB2 observed Bitcoin attempting to reverse from support.
CW noted that Bitcoin remains in a bullish zone but cautioned that the full bull market has yet to begin. IncomeSharks added that Bitcoin is still range-bound, and a support break followed by a quick reversal would not be surprising.
