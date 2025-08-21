Gemini's Winklevoss Twins Donate $21 Million In Bitcoin To Trump-Leaning PAC To Support US Crypto Leadership

Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss and his twin brother Cameron donated $21 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD to a new political action committee supporting President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The Winklevoss twins donated 188.4547 BTC, worth $21.5 million at current prices, to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, aimed at supporting Trump’s vision of making the U.S. the “world’s cryptocurrency capital.”

“Since inauguration, @POTUS and his administration have been delivering on the promises they made on the campaign trail. We want this unprecedented progress and momentum to continue,” Tyler Winklevoss said.

The twins said they would support “champions” of Trump’s crypto agenda in the upcoming midterm elections and primary races, fearing that the progress may be undone if Republicans lose. Tyler Winklevoss added that they are committed to advocating for market structure legislation that will “allow the cryptocurrency industry to thrive.”

“The Digital Freedom Fund will work with similarly aligned pro-crypto groups and look to identify and support other issues,” he stated.

The Winklevoss twins, known for their right-wing leanings, made significant Bitcoin donations to promote the campaigns of Trump and John Deaton, a pro-cryptocurrency candidate who ran against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), during the 2024 election cycle.

Crypto Inc’s Influence In 2024 Presidential Elections

The cryptocurrency industry made large contributions to the pool dedicated to supporting and electing friendly candidates to Congress last year.

Fairshake was the largest super political action committee of the season, with a war chest topping $204 million. Coinbase and Ripple Labs each donated over $45 million to the super PAC.

However, the Trump family’s growing engagement with the cryptocurrency world has triggered increasing scrutiny, with projects involving everything from meme coins and NFTs to stablecoins and DeFi ventures, raising ethical and regulatory questions.

The Winklevoss twins’ support for Trump’s crypto agenda comes at a time when their cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini, is preparing to go public on Nasdaq, despite reporting a loss of $282 million in the first half of 2025.

